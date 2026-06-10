GREAT FALLS — On June 7, Steele Harris, a standout incoming senior at Great Falls High, announced his commitment to the University of Wisconsin for football.

One of the top traditions in college football belongs to Wisconsin, and it's when "Jump Around" plays prior to the fourth quarter. When asked Tuesday at Memorial Stadium if he was looking forward to experiencing that for the first time, Harris said, "Yes sir, of course. I've been hearing all about it."

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'Felt like the right decision': Great Falls' Steele Harris to join Wisconsin football in 2027 class

Harris said he had other NCAA Division I offers from California, Arizona State, Michigan State, Illinois, Utah, Utah State and Iowa State, but he ultimately settled on the Badgers.

"The coaches and the players, you know, we went out there, it was all love from them," Harris said. "I can tell they're really genuine people. They care about me and my family. That was definitely one of the biggest factors to me committing."

He said the right pieces fell into place on his visit for this to happen.

"I woke up the last morning before we were leaving and we had breakfast with all the coaches," Harris said. "I was talking to them and it just really felt like the right decision to commit right now."

Harris now follows in the footsteps of his older brother Reed, who after playing at Great Falls High went on to Boston College. Reed recently transferred to Arizona State.

Steele said Reed helped him through the process.

"He was just telling me to do what I feel best for myself," Harris said. "Make the decision that was good to me and my family, and I went with that."

Harris said it's special he and his older brother will now both be playing at major Division I programs.

"We got good work ethic," Harris said. "I just got to thank coach (Coda) Tchida. He's been a big part for not only me but for (Reed), as well. Just being able to commit to one of these big schools and put on for Great Falls High, it feels great."

There's a lot that excites Harris about the Wisconsin program, he said.

"Definitely the quarterback room," Harris said. "I'm talking to the 2027 quarterback that's going to be going and he's a good guy, great football player. And then also coach (Jeff) Grimes, offensive coordinator. He's a great guy, great track record. I'm excited to get into that system at Wisconsin."

Harris said he enjoyed the campus, too.

"The student union, the colorful chairs. We went out there, they had live music. It really just felt like a good time," Harris said.

Of course, Wisconsin is in the Big Ten, which has produced the past three FBS national champions.

"One of the best, if not the best conference," Harris said. "Being able to get to a bigger school, get developed and play on the biggest stage is definitely exciting."

Harris will join the Badgers in the fall of 2027.