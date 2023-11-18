Fairview claims 8-Man state championship with 40-28 win at Belt

BELT — Fairview ended its 2023 8-Man football season the way it started it: by beating Belt.

The Warriors, who defeated Belt 21-20 in the season opener for both teams in August, outlasted the Huskies for a 40-28 win in the 8-Man state championship Saturday. It's Fairview's first title since 2019.

Jeff Tjelde, Tyler Loan and Brock Schlothauer each scored two touchdowns for the Warriors, who overcame a third-quarter deficit to win the second title in program history.

Tjelde scored both of his touchdowns in the first half, giving Fairview a 7-0 lead in the first quarter and then tying the game in 14 just before halftime. Sandwiched between Tjelde's two TDs were two Reese Paulson touchdowns for Belt. Paulson then gave the Huskies a 22-14 lead early in the third quarter.

But Fairview scored the game's next three touchdowns to take control. Loan and Schlothauer scored on long touchdown runs to give the Warriors a 26-22 advantage going to the fourth quarter, and Loan added another score in the fourth to push the lead to 33-22.

After an Ethan Triplett touchdown brought Belt back within 33-28, Schlothauer iced Fairview's win with another long touchdown run.

The Warriors finish the season with a 12-0 record, while Belt, the 2022 state champion, finishes 8-2, with both losses coming to Fairview.