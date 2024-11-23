8-Man Fairview, 6-Man Bridger set to host state championship football games

A pair of 8- and 6-Man teams are playing host to state championship football games on Saturday — Fairview looks to repeat in a rematch with Belt, while Bridger and Box Elder each eye their first title in school history.

We'll start in 6-Man with Bridger, where the Scouts have ripped off 10 consecutive wins following a 40-point loss to Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine in Week 2. But Box Elder will be no slouch, as the Bears boast one of the most potent offenses in all of Montana.

"What really stands out to me is their passing game. Their receivers are pretty good and their QB can really launch that sucker," Bridger senior Mason Schutterle said.

In the far eastern part of the state, The Warriors of Fairview look to defend their 8-Man crown. Last year they won in Belt, and when they won in 2019 it was at Rocky. This won't be Fairview's first time hosting, but it could be the first time winning on its home field.

"It's awesome. It's super loud. Our parents do a lot. The field is all flashy and decorated super well. Our parents love to do that and the community loves it, so it's going to be awesome," Fairview senior Tyler Loan said.

"I sure like not being on the bus," Fairview head coach Derek Gackle said. "And then it just gets that routine. They're in their own bed. They have the same routine. They don't have to worry about meals and sharing beds and those types of things."

Expect some fireworks in Bridger, as the Scouts and Bears combined for 139 points in the semifinals, with just an 11-point margin of victory between the two.

It could be the opposite in Fairview, where the Warriors have given up 27 points in three playoff games and Belt has allowed just 16.

