EUREKA — It's business as usual for the Eureka football team, even with a new head coach at the helm for the first time in 14 years.

Longtime head coach Trevor Utter left for a college job as a wide receivers coach at Simpson University, but this squad is as determined as ever to be one of the top teams in Class B.

WATCH THE VIDEO:

Eureka Football looks to keep winning tradition alive under new head coach Kenny Kindel

The Lions’ new playcaller, Kenny Kindel, is no stranger to Eureka’s style of play, having worked as the defensive coordinator for years. He plans on upholding Eureka’s winning tradition and culture.

“We're carrying over a lot of that,” Kindel said. “The only thing we may have added is an emphasis on effort and attitude throughout the season, in practice, in the weight room, and so it is not that much different (from) before. It's just that's something we really concentrate on now.”

Although Kindel is working to keep things familiar for his team, players like senior quarterback and linebacker Rogan Lytle have noticed the different approach he brings to coaching.

“You know, he doesn't dread on stuff, he doesn't look in to the past about stuff,” Lytle said. “He's just looking forward, telling you how to get better, and he's coaching you up in the process.”

Kindel has also challenged his senior-heavy team to help him keep the winning ways of Eureka alive, and his players have accepted that task by becoming mentors for the team’s younger players.

“Not only are they the hardest workers, they're decent human beings, too,” Kindel said. “So it helps when you have those guys that are helping out the younger kids, showing them the right thing to do even when the coaches aren't there.”

That hard work has instilled confidence in the Eureka players like senior linebacker and tight end Emmet McKim, who is dreaming during the 2025 season.

“I think we're one of the top teams in Class B this year,” McKim said. “We are every year because we have a good program. We always got dudes, and I think there's some tougher teams this year, but I think we still should go win state.”

Eureka will next kick off against Friday, Sept. 19, against Whitefish.

