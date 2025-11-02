Eureka advances to Class B quarterfinals with commanding 47-13 win over Fairfield

EUREKA — It was a good day to be a Lion, as the offense for Eureka was virtually unstoppable in a 47-13 win over Fairfield in the first round of the Class B playoffs on Saturday.

WATCH THE VIDEO:

Eureka Lions advance to quarterfinal round with commanding 47-13 win over Fairfield

It was the Lions quarterback Rogan Lytle who made a big completion to receiver Tyce Van Orden, which set up teammate Ayden Helgert for an easy goal-line touchdown.

On Eureka’s next drive, it was Emmitt McKim who got the long catch and run and plowed through his defenders at the goal line to extend the Lions' lead to 14-0.

That trend would continue as Eureka scored a touchdown on each of its first five drives of the game.

Eureka had all the momentum and cruised to victory to advance to the quarterfinal round next week, where it will face Red Lodge.

