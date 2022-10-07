English scores 5 TDs to lead Great Falls past Billings Skyview

BILLINGS — On Thursday evening Great Falls High made its second trip of the regular season to Billings. The Bison left this time with a victory.

Great Falls, led by Ryder English's five touchdowns, dominated Billings Skyview at Daylis Stadium, 38-8.

A field goal got Great Falls on the board early, then English scored his first touchdown of the game from a yard out. His second score of the night, another 1-yard run, put the Bison up 17-0 going into halftime.

English opened the second half with a 43-yard scamper to put the Bison up 24-0, then recovered a fumble and took it back for his fourth touchdown of the game. His fifth score put Great Falls up 38-0 in the third quarter.

Skyview scored in the fourth quarter on a pass from Paxton Fitch to Tyson Ledsome to make it 38-8.