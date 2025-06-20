Players take the mic during East-West Shrine Game media day in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Friday was media day in the Electric City for the upcoming Montana East-West Shrine Game, which will be played at Great Falls Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

MTN Sports has been talking to the athletes all week, so we decided to switch it up and let the players do some interviews.

WATCH THE EAST TEAM'S INTERVIEWS:

East Media Day Interviews

Taking over the microphone for the East team was Gallatin's Tommy Springman and Great Falls High's Mason Kralj, while Kalispell Glacier's Kobe Dorcheus and Missoula Sentinel's Jace Koshatka asked their teammates questions.

WATCH THE WEST TEAM'S INTERVIEWS:

West Media Day Interviews

Saturday night's game kicks off at 7 p.m., and MTN will be providing live coverage on your local CBS station.

