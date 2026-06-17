East All-Stars 'super focused' in preparation for Saturday's Shrine Game

GREAT FALLS — While the East team has only been practicing together since Sunday, three players say there is a big connection that's been established between the guys already in preparation for Montana's 79th East-West Shrine Game on Saturday in Butte.

"Everyone's just coming here and they're giving it their best effort every single day," Gallatin's Sam Talbot said during Tuesday's walk-through practice at Great Falls' Memorial Stadium. "Putting in the work, putting in the hours. Everyone's super focused. Super dialed in to learning all the plays and just really working hard."

"Every single time we come out here — even in just meetings and film and stuff like that — we're all pushing each other and making sure we all learn and know the schemes," Billings Central's Layne Alexander said. "It's not one guy above the rest. I mean, we're really all here to do one purpose, and that's make each other better and win one last time in high school."

"The competition and how good everyone is has just been great to see," Great Falls CMR's Hunter Lee said. "The competition has been through the roof. It's been amazing. We're just making each other better day in, day out."

WATCH THE VIDEO:

East team 'super focused' in preparation for Saturday's Shrine Game

Talbot and Alexander are one of five representatives each from the Raptors and Rams, while Lee is one of four Rustlers on the East squad.

All three said being able to play in this game is as big an honor as there is.

"It means a lot to me," Talbot said. "I got selected among the top of the guys in the state and it's truly something special to me."

"It's awesome," Alexander said. "I had a family member play in this game two years ago on the East. Unfortunately, he lost, but it really means a lot to me. It means a lot to my family."

"What the cause is and what they do has really shown," Lee said. "With them bringing in people and explaining more about the history has made it even more important to me."

In the last five meetings, the East has not come out as the winning team. Talbot, Alexander and Lee said this year feels different.

"I just feel like we're going to be more prepared," Talbot said. "Our coaching staff, coach (Hunter) Chandler and coach (JP) Flynn, they really put in a lot of time before the game and I know they've really been putting in a lot of time during this week to get us prepared and ready to go."

"The culture this year," Alexander said. "High school football season was barely over and these coaches were right on it. They were ready. They've been building this for months and months on end and they're super passionate. And it comes to all of our players, and we see that, and it makes us passionate towards this game as well."

"The roster we've got is excellent this year with our (defensive backs), our linebackers, our (defensive line)," Lee said. "And then on the offensive side, the size with the athleticism."

The East All-Stars will be practicing in Great Falls through Thursday before traveling to Butte on Friday for media day. The East-West Shrine game takes place at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Naranche Stadium.

