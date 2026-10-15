East Helena's Bearek Shuman keeping team goals first

EAST HELENA — The East Helena Vigilantes have won four straight games since their only loss of the season, and senior quarterback Bearek Shuman has been a big reason why.

The Montana Tech commit said the focus isn't on personal accolades, but bringing a championship to East Helena.

"We're all focused on that main goal and that's winning a championship," he said.

That team-first mentality has fueled the Vigilantes' recent success, including three straight shutouts.

Shuman also starts at safety, giving him valuable insight into how opposing defenses think.

"So then when I go back to quarterback," Shuman said, "I understand how those (defensive backs) play certain defenses and I can take advantage of that at quarterback."

After a three-point loss to Columbia Falls, East Helena has responded by stringing together four straight wins and looks poised for another deep playoff run.

For now, the Vigilantes turn their attention to a home matchup with Havre on Friday as the Vigilantes continue their push toward the postseason.