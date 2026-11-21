COLUMBIA FALLS — For the first time in their school’s short history, the East Helena Vigilantes are state champions after taking down Columbia Falls 35-9 in the Class A state football championship game on Friday.

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East Helena rolls Columbia Falls to win their first Class A Football Title in program history

Going into the title game, losing to the Wildcats earlier in the regular season didn’t seem to bother the Vigilantes.

“We lost that game by a field goal, but we knew that we were the better team,” said Bearek Shuman, starting quarterback and linebacker for East Helena. “This win means so much to the whole team. It’s everything.”

Shuman is known for giving his teammates the credit they deserve, and Friday was no different.

"We have the best O-line in the state, we have the best running back in the state, we have the best receiver in the state,” Shuman said. “Every player does their 1/11th at a time, and that’s what makes us a team. We’re just such a team.”

It’s head coach J.D. Ferris’ first time at the reins of this program after being the defensive coordinator, and it’s his first time taking home state.

“We’ve got a good group of seniors, a good coaching staff,” Ferris said. “I just got out of the way and let them do their thing.”

Ferris said that going into this week was business as usual, and now, business is complete.

“The boys took care of business,” he said. “They earned this, with everything leading up to it.”

Running back and linebacker Leo Longcake was ecstatic. He had two touchdowns on the ground for his team.

“It feels great,” Longcake said. “This is the moment everyone dreams of.”

It’s Longcake’s last year in an East Helena uniform, and he had mixed feelings about it being his last game.

“It’s bittersweet,” he said. “You can’t ask for a better way to end your high school career, but at the end of the day, it’s still done.”

Ferris has nothing but praise for those players who dominate both sides of the ball.

“(Shuman) is a pressure player,” Ferris said. “To win games like this, your best players have to play good, and they did so. He’s an impressive, special player.”

Ferris went on to say more about the way Longcake affected the team.

“We give him the ball and we let him go,” he said. “Our line is good. They give him a crease and he takes advantage. And on the flip side, he’s one hell of a linebacker.”

In a game where both sides of the ball battled the elements, the East Helena Vigilantes said that the snow didn’t matter, and will walk with their heads high until next football season.

