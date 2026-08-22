EAST HELENA — The East Helena Vigilantes got one more taste of game action before the regular season begins, holding an in house scrimmage Saturday with the first-team units facing off against the second-team squads.

With excitement building around the program, especially following quarterback Bearek Shuman’s recent commitment to Montana Tech, the Vigilantes used the scrimmage as an opportunity to sharpen execution and build momentum heading into Week 1.

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East Helena football gets final tune up ahead of season opener

Leo Longcake opened the scoring with a strong outside run, breaking through multiple tackles on his way to the end zone.

Later in the scrimmage, Shuman showed off his athleticism on a designed quarterback keeper, breaking loose for a 40 yard gain.

The passing attack also found success as Cody Hahn used a play-action fake before connecting with a wide-open Aiden Dalton down the seam for a big completion.

To cap off the scrimmage, Shuman delivered a decisive throw to Parker Taylor in the front of the end zone for a touchdown.

East Helena, under new coach J.D. Ferris, now turns its attention to its season opener next week against Miles City on Friday night.

