EAST HELENA — East Helena and Columbia Falls will meet again Friday night, this time with the Class A state championship on the line.

Columbia Falls won the first meeting 38-35 in early September, setting up a rematch more than two months later.

“We hoped we’d get another shot at these guys because we felt like we were close,” East Helena head coach J.D. Ferris said. “We do get another shot, so hopefully we can make the best out of this one.”

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East Helena, Columbia Falls set for Class A state championship rematch

In the first meeting on Sept. 11 in Columbia Falls, East Helena led 35-19 at halftime but saw the Wildcats score 19 unanswered points in the second half, including a game-winning 39-yard field goal as time expired.

East Helena quarterback and defensive back Bearek Shuman said the Vigilantes have plenty of respect for the Wildcats heading into the rematch.

“They got the best of us and now we meet in the state championship,” Shuman said. “I have nothing but respect for that team.”

The Class A state championship kicks off Friday at 7 p.m. in Columbia Falls.

