East Helena defense setting tone ahead of Whitefish showdown in quarterfinals

EAST HELENA — There is plenty of firepower on East Helena's offense, but the Vigilantes' defense has quietly become one of the team's biggest strengths.

After giving up 38 points in a Week 2 loss to Columbia Falls, East Helena hasn't allowed an opponent to reach 20 points and has posted three shutouts.

EHHS coach J.D. Ferris credits a senior-heavy group.

“Obviously older with a large senior class and great leadership,” Ferris said. “And they take accountability for everything that goes on out there.”

Middle linebacker Cooper Vermillion says that experience has helped build a tougher defense.

“We're just building that culture and building, like, the toughness,” Vermillion said. “We're getting 11 guys on the football at a time.”

Defensive line coach Alex Reid says it starts in practice.

“The motto of the team is iron sharpens iron,” Reid said. “And right now that group of seniors is really carrying with that mentality.”

Now the 7-1 Vigilantes turn their attention to 8=1 Whitefish, which beat Dillon 36-12 in the first round last week to set up Friday's Class A quarterfinal in East Helena.

