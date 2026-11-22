COLUMBIA FALLS — Six years after beginning its journey as a high school football program, East Helena is a state champion.

The Vigilantes defeated Columbia Falls 35-9 on a snowy Friday night to capture the first state championship in program history and finish the season 10-1.

The title was especially meaningful for East Helena’s 23 seniors, a group that won just three games during their freshman season before helping build the program into a championship team.

Coach J.D. Ferris credited his players for the work it took to reach the top.

“Feels good. It was business as usual and the boys took care of business,” Ferris said. “Everything they've done leading up to this, they’ve earned.”

East Helena’s rushing attack helped lead the way, with Leo Longcake carrying the ball 36 times for 190 yards and two touchdowns.

Quarterback Bearek Shuman pointed to the Vigilantes’ team-first approach as a major part of their success.

“We have the best O-line in the state. We have the best running back in the state. We have the best receiver in the state,” Shuman said. “That's what makes a team.”

For Ferris, the championship also belongs to the East Helena community that has supported the program throughout its six-year history.

“The community support's been there for six years,” Ferris said. “It's a community that's dang proud of their boys. And the boys made them proud tonight.”

A program that once celebrated its first win now returns home with its first state championship.