“Bigger than yourself”: No. 6 Centerville football putting team over individual goals

CENTERVILLE — The Centerville Miners have been the talk of the 6-Man Central division lately.

The brought back a strong core, added six new faces including transfers from the Class AA and 6-Man ranks are led by ninth-year head coach Brian Davison.

The core of the team is a big group of juniors that has played football together since the time they were in the third grade. With their friendship and leadership on the team, it has made things easier when it comes to playing as a single unit.

Although the Miners missed out on the state playoffs last year, they still expected themselves to be one of the hottest teams entering into the new season. They made a statement in Week 1 with a 72-39 win over Custer-Hysham-Melstone, but have their minds focused on games week by week because they understand how tough the Central division can be.

“Make sure we don’t take any games easy,” said junior running back Caden Olson. “Our division is tough. Even our game against Custer, we can’t just take it as a walk through. We have to pound it.”

Davison gave the team one consistent message throughout the offseason to ensure that the players are leaving everything on the field as it makes an attempt at a playoff run.

“Do something bigger than yourself. Put it in for the team and make sure you’re working towards that goal,” said Davison. “That way these kids aren’t being selfish in their actions and are working towards the team goals and staying focused towards that.”

The Miners head into Week 2 hoping to carry their momentum as they host 2022 state runner-up Broadview-Lavina.