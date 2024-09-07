DGSG routs Bridger 54-14 in top-five 6-Man showdown

GEYSER — An anticipated early season clash of 6-Man powers quickly turned into a blowout Saturday, as No. 3 Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine ran away from No. 5 Bridger 54-14.

On the first possession of the game, with the Scouts pinned deep in their own territory, quarterback Gage Goltz was sacked in the end zone by DGSG's Gavin Nemitz for a safety.

From there, the Bearcats would start to tack on score after score. They would score their first touchdown later in the first quarter on a run from Tyce Smith.

On the next possession, Smith found Brody Ridgeway for a long score along the sidelines.

Later in the half, the Bearcats would go up 24-0 from a defensive play — a forced fumble leading to a scoop and score from Axel Becker.

The Scouts added their first touchdown on the next drive, but it was too little too late to try and keep up with the Bearcats.

