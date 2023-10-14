DGSG defeats Roy-Winifred in 6-Man Central division clash

DENTON — Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine picked up a 36-18 win over Roy-Winifred on Saturday. The Bearcats entered the matchup in fourth place in the 6-Man Central, just one spot behind Roy-Winifred.

The Outlaws were able to find the end zone first as Wyatt Wickens dumped off a short pass to Bodie Donsbach who shed multiple tackles on his way to a 30-yard touchdown.

It took the rest of the opening quarter for DGSG to respond, but just as time was expiring Tyce Smith threw across the middle to Kameron Myllymaki for a diving catch and score. The touchdown and two-point conversion put the Bearcats in front 8-6.

In the second quarter, Axel Becker rushed for two touchdowns and DGSG converted both two-point conversions to take a 24-6 lead into halftime.

Roy-Winifred regained momentum to start the second half by putting together a defensive stand and an offensive drive resulting in a Roddy McClure touchdown to cut into the lead.

Like in the first half, DGSG would respond late in the quarter with another touchdown from Smith to Myllymaki.

The 18-point lead heading into the final quarter held strong to help the Bearcats move into third-place in their division.