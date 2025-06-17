Despite injury, Butte's Sam Sampson excited to represent in Montana East-West Shrine Game

BUTTE — It was a tough break for Sam Sampson.

During Sunday's practice with the West team ahead of the 78th Montana East-West Shrine Game, the Butte High graduate went up high to make a catch and then injured his ankle coming down.

Watch the video:

Despite injury, Butte's Sam Sampson excited to represent in the Shrine Game

His recovery time is about six weeks, meaning he won't get to fulfill his dream of suiting up in Montana's premier all-star football game.

Despite this, he's choosing to keep a positive mindset as the lone representative from the Mining City in this year's Shrine Game.

"It sucks that I got hurt but it means a lot to carry the whole town," said Sampson. "Just represent as much as I can."

He'll still be at all the West team practices and on the sideline when the Shrine Game kicks off at Memorial Stadium in Great Falls on Saturday at 7 p.m.

And the injury can't take away from the elation he felt when he found his name on the West roster last Christmas.

"It was a huge deal for me, always wanted to be here since I was a little kid," said Sampson. "Having it in Butte, coming to watch every few years. It will just be a great week, still being around practice and everything."

Sampson was part of the longest play in Butte High football history on Oct. 17 last year when he hauled in a pass from Colton Shea and then turned on the jets for a 99-yard score.

And he'll get plenty more opportunities to represent his hometown as he gets set to join Montana Tech's football team this fall.

"I'm super pumped," said Sampson. "My dad (Scott) played at Tech, coached at Tech. I've been around Tech forever. I love being able to go up there."

