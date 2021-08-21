Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Grass Range-Winnett football team with new faces and full roster

LEWISTOWN — The journey to and from 6-man football practice in Lewistown for the kids of the newly formed co-op of Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Grass Range-Winnett (D-G-S-GR-W), is a long one. For some, it can be a three hour roundtrip on schooldays.

For head coach, Matt Neumann, it’s a journey worth taking. Last year, as the coach of just Denton-Geyser-Stanford, they had to cancel one of their games due to participation. In 2019, Grass Range-Winnett had to cancel their whole season. Joining the two co-ops allows for a full 12-man roster to make for depth in practice and in games.

“We’re able to get after it, a little more team stuff than last year and some more bodies so it’s been super for us,” Coach Neumann said.

The players echoed the sentiment.

“It feels really good to have 12 to be able scrimmage and go over plays,” junior Ace Becker said. “It opens up a whole new perspective and just changes a lot of things.”

Despite the logistical nightmares, the new faces and the past hardships, it is a new season and one that Coach Neumann is just glad to have.

“To them, the reward is right now being in the practice, being in the rain and all the rewards will come later in our Saturday games.”

The D-G-S-GR-W Bearcats will take on the Jordan Rangers Aug. 27.

