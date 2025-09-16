D-G-S-G's 'goal is to go 1-0 each week,' commands hold on 6-Man's top ranking

GERALDINE — Three games, three runaway victories against quality opponents for 6-Man football's current No. 1 team, the Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine co-op.

The Bearcats have already taken down Lincoln, current No. 3 Cester-Joplin-Inverness and most recently Custer-Hysham-Melstone all in lopsided fashion, and the team holds confidence following the three victories.

WATCH THE VIDEO:

"But we've got to stay level, stay grounded, and just keep working in practice," senior running back safety Jacob Swanz said following Saturday's win over C-H-M at Geraldine High School.

"We try not to get too high up because we know what can happen if that happens," senior Kameron Myllymaki said.

Swanz and Myllymaki both said this is a determined team.

"Everybody just comes out and they just work," Swanz said. "They don't take any plays off, they're just working every play. In this group there's not give up, everybody's going 100% all the time."

"I just like how good we play together," Myllymaki said. "We're just playing like brothers out there, and the camaraderie is good, and we just don't really ever give up."

It's tough to get the better of the Bearcats if they can start fast like they have in their three wins, coach Cole Jelinek said.

"The goal is to go 1-0 each week, so we kind of restart each week, go to the next preparation," Jelinek said. "Now we're in conference play, so it's anybody's league. So we want to come out and make sure we take care of business how we're supposed to."

D-G-S-G returned a majority of its team from a season ago, which Swanz and Myllymaki say is a direct link to success.

"We've got a lot of old guys in this group and all those old guys are stepping up and telling people where to go, what to do," Swanz said. "How to play football for some of these younger guys too."

"We played a huge role in the team last year and we just get to bring all that confidence and camaraderie just back to the team," Myllymaki said. "And then kind of build that foundation on it."

Standing in the way of a 4-0 start is Gardiner, to where the Bearcats will hit the road for their next matchup Saturday.

