6-Man No. 1 D-G-S-G steamrolls past Custer-Hysham-Melstone to improve to 3-0

MTN Sports
Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine's Blaze Becker snags a touchdown catch over a Custer-Hysham-Melstone defender during their 6-Man matchup on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025.
GERALDINE — The No. 1 team in 6-Man football proved its ranking again, as Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine ran away with a 62-14 victory over No. 3 Custer-Hysham-Melstone on Saturday.

The Bearcats (3-0) set the tone right away, as Kameron Myllymaki picked off Rebels quarterback Nolan Kamerman, which led to Jacob Swanz rushing in a touchdown on the ensuing play.

Swanz filled in at quarterback Saturday for usual starter Tyce Smith and delivered well, throwing for four first-half touchdowns. Two were to Myllimaki, and the others went to Brody Ridgeway and Blaze Becker.

The defense was all over the place for the Bearcats, sacking Kamerman numerous times as well as Myllymaki recording a second interception which helped to lead to 42-6 halftime advantage.

D-G-S-G then outscored C-H-M (1-2) 20-6 in the second half with a running clock going.

The Bearcats will next square off with Gardiner on the road next Saturday while the Rebels head to Jordan on Friday.

