Cut Bank to dedicate football field Friday to hall of fame coach Ron Kowalski

CUT BANK — Prior to its game Friday night against Fairfield, Cut Bank High School will dedicate its football field to hall of fame coach Ron Kowalski.

Cut Bank Town Field will be officially named Ron Kowalski Field in a tribute to the former coach who spent 29 years leading the Wolves program, winning 206 games and three state championships before stepping down in 2000.

Kickoff for Friday's homecoming game is scheduled for 7 p.m. The dedication of the field will begin at 6:30.

Kowalski coached the Wolves to Class B titles in 1985, 1989 and 1990. He was inducted into the Montana Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 1991.

In 2001, Kowalski joined the coaching staff at the University of Montana as an offensive assistant under Joe Glenn. He stayed on with the Grizzlies when Bobby Hauck took over for Glenn in 2003 and remained at UM through the 2005 season.

He helped Montana win the FCS (then Division I-AA) national championship in 2001 and was on staff when the program returned to the title game in 2004.

Kowalski's other credits include stints as assistant track and field and assistant wrestling coach at Cut Bank, as well as head football coach, head track coach and head basketball coach in Winnett.

