Custer-Hysham-Melstone ready for showcase with Texas 6-Man power Strawn

CUSTER — In one of the more unique football games across the country, Custer-Hysham-Melstone will open its season Aug. 31 in Billings at Herb Klindt Field on the campus of Rocky Mountain College.

The Rebels are part of a 6-Man twin-bill featuring Geraldine-Highwood and Texas teams Milford and Strawn for a day that’s been years in the making.

“Three years ago, Paul (Green), who was our assistant the last two years, just called up down there, (Strawn head coach Dewaine Lee) at Texas," Custer-Hysham-Melstone head coach Brad Hoffman said. "(Lee) came up with, 'I've got to get these kids out of Texas, because if I don't they're never going to leave Texas.'"

"I've looked at all classifications in Montana," Hofman added. "I don't think we've ever had a team come that far and play. We go over to Idaho, maybe to Wyoming or across the border to North Dakota, but a team from Texas? That's a whole other world coming to play us, and that's going to be an experience."

Milford and Strawn will make the 1,300-mile trek to Montana, arriving on Wednesday, Aug. 28. The teams will stay in Billings throughout the week, though coach Hoffman has set up some time for them to visit the Custer area.

“We're going to take them up to Custer Battlefield on Thursday for something, a little culture in Montana," Hoffman said.

As for what to expect come game day, Hoffman thinks his Rebels will have their hands full with Strawn, a team that has won multiple 6-Man titles in Texas and was featured on the Paramount Plus documentary series “Texas 6.”

“What we see right now, they've got one super fast kid that's going to be trouble, for sure. They've got a big line. Those are some big boys up front," Hoffman said. "But I think offensively, us being a spread offense — Texas likes to run, they do, just smashmouth run. They'll pass third down and long, but they like running. They don't see a lot of spread, so I'm hoping we can catch them a little off-guard with our spread."