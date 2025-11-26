'Couldn't believe it': Chester-Joplin-Inverness basking in first 6-Man state championship

CHESTER — The Hawks of Chester-Joplin-Inverness faced adversity early in the season following a 50-point loss at home in Week 2.

Fast forward to last Saturday, and the team was crowned 6-Man state champions in a 46-38 double-overtime win over Grass Range-Winnett.

WATCH THE VIDEO:

'Couldn't believe it': Chester-Joplin-Inverness basks in first-ever 6-Man state championship

In a game during which C-J-I trailed 30-16 at halftime, the Hawks shut out the Rangers in the third and fourth quarters. Up by eight points in the second OT, senior Cooper Streit record a championship-sealing interception.

"The crowd went crazy, that was a big thing," Streit said Tuesday at C-J-I High School of his interception to preserve the title. "I look over at my teammates just in disbelief. Just couldn't believe that it was all over and that we came out on top."

It wasn't just Streit who couldn't believe it, as Ryland St. John and Dane Grammar shared similar feelings, they said.

"When (Streit) got the interception, I didn't really realize we won at the time," St. John said. "But, it was hype."

"The mix of emotions ... you're so happy and just, it's hard to contain yourself during it," Grammar said. "It was just a really cool moment."

C-J-I finishes the season with an 11-1 record. Coach Jim Vinson said his team was poised to contend for a title this season.

"The dedication to the No. 12 this year was big for them," Vinson said. "They wanted to make it to that 12th game and they pressed hard through the playoffs and the end of the regular season and made a good push."

Streit and St. John — both seniors — leave high school as football state champions.

"Definitely a good way to top off my career here," Streit said. "Coming here, watching my sister play basketball games, seeing (the championship plaque) all the time, I'm just going to get a smile across my face and just reminisce on all the memories."

"It feels amazing," St. John said. "Our names will be on it and it'll be here forever."

Grammar, a junior, said he hopes this carries over into his senior campaign.

"It's pretty cool to say I can, you know, defend a state football title," Grammar said. "We're bringing back a lot of sophomores that had a really great year. They stepped up a lot, and a lot of good freshmen. And the freshmen next year too, I think they can step up a lot."

It's not very often you see a team bounce back from a 50-point loss in this fashion. What a season for Chester-Joplin-Inverness, the new 6-Man state champions.

