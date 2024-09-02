Corvallis football looking to build off last year's success

CORVALLIS — After becoming one of the biggest surprises last year in Class A football, Corvallis is trying to build off that success with many new guys in new roles.

The Blue Devils are looking to start the young season with big goals and a new mentality.

After making it to the Class A state semifinals last year, head coach Josh McCrossin said that experience was both new and exciting for a team that historically had little success.

“The reality is, it probably hasn’t been since I was born, I mean to that level," he said. "There was, in the '80s, a team that had a pretty significant playoff run.

“We had lots of different firsts for the program, for the community, and that was super special but humbling at the same time to be part of something really great with a bunch of great guys.”

For the returning players, last year’s success has brought a new mentality to their preparation and game play.

Senior center and defensive lineman AJ Darger said the team works harder to enjoy the perks of winning.

“Years prior to that we were a three-win team, so this year (after) going 8-2 we’re taking the same mentality this year to try and have the same score or better record,” Darger said. “Just go into each game having the confidence to win and being able to win.”

Even with this new confidence, Darger said the team still has work to do before it gets back to last year’s form.

“Being on such a high note from last year to the majority of our team leaving, we still have to build back up," he said. "So, we’re not at where we were at the end of last year, but we’re still building back up.”

The Blue Devils started their season on a high note with a 50-12 victory over Browning, so for coach McCrossin the new players are buying into the new winning and team-first mentality early.

“On the whole, I think everyone’s doing a good job," McCrossin said. "I mean, there’s no way to be perfect right out of the gates. We don’t expect that, but a lot of our guys are eager to try new things and eager to take on new roles, so that’s been good for us.”

The Blue Devils play their next game Friday against Frenchtown.