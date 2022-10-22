Class B roundup: Tristen Herd throws 3 TDs, No. 2 Bigfork shuts out No. 8 Eureka

(Editor's note: Scores will be updated throughout Friday night.)

EUREKA — Tristen Herd threw three first-half touchdowns to lead No. 2 Bigfork to a 39-0 shutout victory over No. 8 Eureka on Friday.

With the win, Bigfork finished its regular season with an 8-0 record. Western division rival Eureka slipped to 6-3.

Herd threw consecutive TD passes to Nick Walker (12 yards), Isak Epperly (5 yards) and Bryce Gilliard (52 yards) as the Vikings grabbed a 21-0 lead. Joseph Farrier added a 35-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

Bigfork closed the game with two more TDs in the fourth, a 67-yard run by Samuel Plummer and a 2-yard run by Tayden West.

Herd finished with 140 passing yards while Farrier and Plummer had 83 and 80 rushing yards, respectively. Tyler Wickwire had eight tackles and an interception for Bigfork’s defense.

Haiden Johnson rushed for 81 yards on 16 carries for Eureka.

Other Class B scores:

No. 1 Huntley Project 41, Red Lodge 7

No. 3 Malta 48, Fairfield 20 (Highlights below)

Malta clinches Northern B crown, 48-20 over Fairfield

No. 4 Florence 35, Missoula Loyola 12

No. 6 Whitehall 42, Columbus 0

Manhattan 34, No. 5 Big Timber 12 (Highlights below)

Manhattan takes down Big Timber; earns playoff spot

No. 9 Jefferson 43, Three Forks 6

No. 10 Glasgow 68, Wolf Point 13

Baker 26, Colstrip 14

Cut Bank 22, Conrad 14

Thompson Falls 42, Anaconda 0 (Thursday)

Shepherd 47, Roundup 0

