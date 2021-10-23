Class B roundup: Townsend stuns Jefferson on final play to win Southern B

Townsend 13, Jefferson 7

BOULDER— It came down to the final play between Jefferson and Townsend, but a touchdown pass from Trey Hoveland to Braden Racht sealed the deal as the Bulldogs were able to pull out the victory and the outright Southern B championship 13-7 on Friday night.

The Bulldogs struck first just two minutes into the game when Hoveland hit Gavin Vandenacre to take a 7-0 lead early, but from there on it was a defensive slugfest with neither offense proving fruitful. Late in the fourth quarter, Braden Morris found Jake Genger to knot the game up at 7-7, but the Bulldogs had the magic touch on Friday night.

Class B scores

Big Timber 37, Three Forks 13

Columbus 44, Manhattan 8

Eureka 51, Anaconda 6

Huntley Project 36, Red Lodge 13

Glasgow 58, Wolf Point 7

Malta 30, Fairfield 14

Shepherd 45, Roundup 0

Whitehall 21, Missoula Loyola 13

