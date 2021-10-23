Class B roundup: Townsend stuns Jefferson on final play to win Southern B

Townsend 13, Jefferson 7
BOULDER— It came down to the final play between Jefferson and Townsend, but a touchdown pass from Trey Hoveland to Braden Racht sealed the deal as the Bulldogs were able to pull out the victory and the outright Southern B championship 13-7 on Friday night.
The Bulldogs struck first just two minutes into the game when Hoveland hit Gavin Vandenacre to take a 7-0 lead early, but from there on it was a defensive slugfest with neither offense proving fruitful. Late in the fourth quarter, Braden Morris found Jake Genger to knot the game up at 7-7, but the Bulldogs had the magic touch on Friday night.
Class B scores
Big Timber 37, Three Forks 13
Columbus 44, Manhattan 8
Eureka 51, Anaconda 6
Huntley Project 36, Red Lodge 13
Glasgow 58, Wolf Point 7
Malta 30, Fairfield 14
Shepherd 45, Roundup 0
Whitehall 21, Missoula Loyola 13