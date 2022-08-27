Class B roundup: QB Pat Duchien, Florence begin state title defense with shutout of Manhattan

(Editor's note: This will be updated with highlights and scores throughout Friday)

MISSOULA — Florence began defense of its Class B state championship in grand fashion Friday, as quarterback Pat Duchien accounted for four touchdowns and the Falcons 30-0 romp over Manhattan at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

Florence opened the scoring midway through the first quarter when a bad snap of a Manhattan punt attempt set the Falcons up on the 6-yard line. Pat Duchien then scored on a QB keeper from the 1 to give Florence a 7-0 advantage.

The Flacons later made it a two-score game when Duchien rolled out and found Tyler Abbot for a 35-yard score in the second quarter.

Duchien, who announced Thursday that he has received a scholarship offer from Montana State, hit Ryan Winters for a 7-yard score to give the Falcons a three-touchdown lead just before the half. Duchien kept it going in the third with a 16-yard TD run and the rout continued.

A 27-yard field goal by Cole Fowler made it 30-0 early in the fourth.

Other Class B football scores:

Bonners Ferry (ID) 14, Eureka 0

Columbus 48, Roundup 7 (Highlights below)

Columbus blows out Roundup

Huntley Project 21, Malta 0

Jefferson 35, Baker 0

Seeley-Swan 76, Deer Lodge 0

Townsend 58, Thompson Falls 24