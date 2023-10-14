Class B roundup: QB Jesse Brawley leads Baker to road win at No. 7 Shepherd

SHEPHERD — Quarterback Jesse Brawley threw for four touchdowns and ran for another as unranked Baker knocked off No. 7 Shepherd 34-27 on the road Friday night.

Brawley's touchdown pass on an across-the-body throw to Tucker Miller pulled Baker within two points at halftime. In the third, Brawley threw deep to Cooper O'Connor for another TD to give the Spartans an 18-14 advantage.

Shepherd running back Aidan Lammers was coming off a career game last week when he ran for 405 yards against Huntley Project, and he starred again on Friday. Lammers' TD run in the third — one of his four scores — gave the Mustangs the lead again.

But Brawley continued to put on a show. His fourth-quarter touchdown pass to Jaren Lingle with a man bearing down on him was thrown in the only place where his receiver could catch it, helping Baker outlast Shepherd in a back-and-forth affair.

Baker moved above .500 with the win, improving to 4-3 overall and to 3-2 in the East division. Shepherd is now 6-2 overall and 4-1 in the league.

Elsewhere in Class B ...

No. 1 Florence 43, Thompson Falls 12

No. 3 Columbus 54, No. 8 Three Forks 30

No. 4 Eureka 45, Whitehall 7

No. 5 Missoula Loyola 46, Anaconda 0 (Thursday)

No. 6 Manhattan 24, No. 9 Jefferson 10

No. 10 Glasgow 14, Fairfield 0

Huntley Project 62, Roundup 8

Joliet 51, Colstrip 6

Malta 38, Cut Bank 26

Townsend 21, Big Timber 6

Wolf Point 14, Conrad 13