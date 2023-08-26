Class B roundup: Owen Reynolds' big night leads Red Lodge over Whitehall

RED LODGE — Owen Reynolds made a big statement in Red Lodge’s Class B season-opening win Friday night, scoring four of the Rams’ first five touchdowns in their 46-7 home victory over Whitehall.

The onslaught started with a 38-yard touchdown pass from Thomas Buchanan to Reynolds. Reynolds added his second touchdown in the opening quarter when he took a snap and plunged into the end zone from 5 yards out.

The score became 21-0 when the Rams’ Walker Boos took a screen pass and rumbled 58 yards for another score, making defenders miss along the way.

Reynolds was a long way from being done. Early in the second Red Lodge went up by four scores as Reynolds found paydirt again, taking a pitch and cutting back for a 40-yard TD. Reynolds also returned an interception for a touchdown later in the second quarter.

Boos joined the fun (again) with another TD pass from Buchanan with 6:00 left before halftime, putting the Rams ahead 39-0 and they were well on their way to a Week 1 rout.

Elsewhere in Class B:

Choteau 34, Sheridan 0

Columbus 61, Anaconda 0

Cut Bank 29, Townsend 0

Eureka 45, Bonners Ferry, Idaho 0

Fairfield 54, Roundup 0

Florence-Carlton 27, Jefferson 0

Malta 36, Baker 8

Thompson Falls 20, Conrad 14

