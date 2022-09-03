Class B roundup: Opening kickoff return sets tone in Columbus' victory over Shepherd

(Editor's note: This will be updated with more scores throughout Friday)

SHEPHERD — The first play of the game set the tone and Columbus went on to beat Shepherd on Friday 34-14.

Wyatt Meier fielded the opening kickoff, cut to his right and returned it 60 yards for a touchdown to put the Cougars on top 7-0. Columbus would later take a 14-0 advantage, and in the third quarter Meier scored on a 9-yard run as the lead became 28-6.

Shepherd got on the board late in the second quarter with a 5-yard touchdown run by Aidan Lammers.

With the victory, Columbus improved to 2-0.

Other Class B scores:

Anaconda 20, Conrad 12

Baker 47, Wolf Point 14

Big Timber 27, Red Lodge 19

Drummond-Philipsburg 64, Deer Lodge 9

Eureka 21, Cut Bank 0

Florence 34, Townsend 31 (Highlights below)

Huntley Project 42, Glasgow 14

Manhattan 32, Missoula Loyola 13