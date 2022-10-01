Class B roundup: No. 8 Glasgow fends off Fairfield in turnover-filled game

(Editor's note: Scores will be updated throughout Friday night.)

FAIRFIELD — On a night when both teams struggled to keep possession of the football, No. 8 Glasgow escaped Friday with a 16-6 road victory over Northern B rival Fairfield.

The Scotties executed a big play to take the lead in the first quarter, as Mason Donaldson connected with Wyatt Babb on a 61-yard touchdown pass. The point-after try was no good, and Glasgow was up 6-0.

Nate Hentges with a pick & that’ll do it on the road in Fairfield. Glasgow 16 Fairfield 6. Final. Scotties move to 5-1 overall on the year, 2-0 in Northern B. Scotties hand the Eagles their 1st home conference loss in 12 years (Oct. 20, 2010) #mtscores #ClassBFootball #NorthernB — Glasgow Scotties (@GHSscotties) October 1, 2022

Fairfield tied the game just before halftime, but it was a defensive struggle in the first half as the teams combined for five turnovers before the break. That trend continued early in the third quarter, as Glasgow’s defense recorded a safety to take an 8-6 lead. But it came after the Scotties fumbled the ball away on the goal line.

Neither team scored points until late in the fourth quarter, when Glasgow’s Tatum Hansen ran 60 yards for a touchdown. Donaldson added a two-point conversion to put the Scotties ahead 16-6.

Hansen’s TD came after an interception by Glasgow’s Toryn Richards, which was the eighth combined turnover of the night. In all, there were nine turnovers between the teams.

According to Glasgow High School, the loss was Fairfield's first home conference defeat since 2010.

Other Class B scores:

Baker 24, Roundup 0

Bigfork 42, Anaconda 0

Cut Bank 22 Wolf Point 7

Eureka 33, Missoula Loyola 7

Florence 49, Thompson Falls 8

Forsyth 76, Lodge Grass 0

Huntley Project 56, Shepherd 15 (highlights below

Huntley Project wins on the road at Shepherd

Jefferson 19, Big Timber 14

Malta 49 Conrad 6

Red Lodge 55, Colstrip 0

Townsend 35, Whitehall 14

