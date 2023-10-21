Class B roundup: No. 6 Manhattan knocks off No. 3 Columbus to claim Southern B

MANHATTAN — The Southern B championship was decided Friday night with Manhattan handing Columbus its first loss of the season.

With a 47-20 victory, No. 6-ranked Manhattan improved to 8-1. No. 3 Columbus, which hadn’t played in a game decided by less than 10 points all year, is now 7-1.

The Tigers jumped to a 14-0 lead after the first quarter. George Stenberg struck first on an 11-yard run, which was followed by a touchdown run by Michael Stewart.

Columbus answered with about 5:00 left before halftime by forcing and recovering a fumble, which led to a 3-yard touchdown run by Mason Meier. The two-point try failed.

Manhattan’s Stenberg wasn’t done. His 23-yard rushing TD put the Tigers back in front 20-6 with 2:26 left in the first half. Manhattan added 27 more points to its cause and won for the seventh straight week following a 7-6 loss to Missoula Loyola in overtime on Sept. 1.

Elsewhere in Class B ...

No. 1 Florence 41, No. 5 Missoula Loyola 13

No. 2 Red Lodge 62, No. 8 Shepherd 0

No. 4 Eureka 56, Anaconda 0

No. 7 Baker 48, Roundup 6

No. 9 Three Forks 62, Big Timber 0 (Wednesday)

No. 10 Glasgow 41, Wolf Point 6

Cut Bank 49, Conrad 7

Huntley Project 35, Joliet 20

Jefferson 35, Townsend 0

Malta 45, Fairfield 18