Class B roundup: No. 4 Jefferson takes down top-ranked reigning champ Florence in season-opening thriller

FLORENCE — Jefferson got a statement win to kick off the 2024 Class B football season.

The Panthers defeated three-time reigning state champion Florence 21-14 Friday, with sophomore quarterback Tyzer Zody scoring the game-clinching touchdown with less than 10 seconds remaining.

Jefferson, ranked fourth in the MTN Sports preseason power rankings, set the tone early with a physical drive on the first possession of the game, capped by a 3-yard touchdown plunge by Luke Oxarart to give the Panthers a 7-0 lead less than four minutes into the game.

That 7-0 score held until halftime, though, as both defenses tightened, recording multiple first-half sacks and turnovers.

No. 1 Florence finally answered in the second half. On the first possession of the third quarter, the Falcons methodically drove down the field, with quarterback Mason Arlington ultimately finding the end zone on an 8-yard keeper. Jefferson blocked the point-after attempt to preserve a 7-6 advantage.

Later in the third, Oxarart added his second touchdown. After Cooper Mikesell intercepted Arlington to give the Panthers good field position, Oxarart busted through the line, stiff-armed a defender and ran in a 31-yard touchdown to push Jefferson to a 14-6 lead it would take into the fourth quarter.

The reigning champions didn't go away quietly. Midway through the fourth quarter, Arlington lofted a pass down the right sideline, where receiver Isaac Bates made a leaping catch over the defender, managed to stay inbounds and sprint into the end zone. Arlington ran in the two-point conversion, and suddenly the teams were tied at 14 with 5:55 to play.

That set up Zody's late heroics when Jefferson got the ball back with less than two minutes to play. The sophomore first completed a long pass to fellow sophomore Cobe Burnett that got the Panthers inside the red zone with 30 seconds to play.

Two plays later, Zody took a high snap, sprinted to his left, cut inside, then jumped back outside and eventually found the corner of the end zone for the go-ahead touchdown.

Other Class B scores ...

No. 2 Manhattan 41, Huntley Project 14

Manhattan tops Huntley Project in season opener

No. 5 Red Lodge 46, Whitehall 8

Big Timber 37, Colstrip 22

Columbus 7, Anaconda 0

Fairfield 46, Roundup 12

Glasgow 51, Shepherd 8

Glasgow rolls past Shepherd in Week 1

Joliet 45, Wolf Point 0

Malta 54, Baker 14

Three Forks 28, Missoula Loyola 13

