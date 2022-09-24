Class B roundup: No. 4 Florence back in win column with rout of No. 5 Eureka

(Editor's note: Scores will be updated throughout Friday.)

EUREKA — After stubbing its toe last week, defending Class B champion Florence is firmly back in the win column.

QB Pat Duchien threw four first-half touchdowns and the fourth-ranked Falcons blew past No. 5 Eureka 48-15 on Friday.

Florence took the lead early in the first quarter when, on fourth and 3, Colten Rice broke off a 41-yard touchdown run. Rice then helped make it 14-0 a few minutes later on a 10-yard run to the end zone.

QB Pat Duchien got in on the act near the end of the quarter, finding Brodie Hinsdale with a 9-yard TD pass and a 21-0 advantage for Florence.

In a three-touchdown hole, Eureka got on the board as Haiden Jonson ripped off a 70-yard TD scamper, but the Falcons answered quickly on their next possession, as Duchien hit Isaac Bates with a 15-yard scoring pass.

The score became 34-7 in favor of Florence in the second quarter as Duchien found Tyler Abbot for a 23-yard pitch-and-catch touchdown. The rout continued as Duchien again hit Abbot for a TD, this time for 57 yards. Duchien and Abbot connected again on a 30-yard scoring pass for a 48-7 lead at halftime.

Florence is now 4-1 and Eureka is 3-2.

Other Class B scores:

Big Timber 32, Three Forks 14

Bigfork 65, Thompson Falls 6

Glasgow 12, Cut Bank 6

Huntley Project 40, Roundup 0 (Highlights below)

No. 1 Huntley Project shuts out Roundup

Malta 28, Wolf Point 14

Missoula Loyola 35, Anaconda 12

Townsend 27, Jefferson 17 (Highlights below)

Broadwater's Dawson Sweat shines against Jefferson

Whitehall 24, Manhattan 6 (Highlights below)