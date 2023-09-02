Class B roundup: No. 3 Missoula Loyola wins defensive struggle over No. 4 Manhattan in OT

MISSOULA — A defensive struggle Friday night required overtime to decide a scoreless battle between two top-five teams in Class B.

Talen Reynolds’ 4-yard touchdown run and Malik Lyttle’s point-after kick lifted No. 3 Missoula Loyola to a 7-6 OT home victory over No. 4 Manhattan. Reynolds’ score served as an answer to a Manhattan touchdown on the first possession of extra time.

The Tigers needed just two plays to take the OT lead, as Tyson Bakke scored from 3 yards for a 6-0 advantage. However, Manhattan’s two-point attempt was no good, opening the door for the Rams to win on their ensuing possession.

In all, Loyola’s defense stole three turnovers in the first half and remained stingy throughout. Manhattan put together a long drive in the third quarter, marching to the Rams’ 1-yard line. But Loyola’s defense again came up big with a goal-line stop to keep the Tigers off the scoreboard.

Loyola improved to 2-0 while Manhattan dropped to 1-1.

Elsewhere in Class B ...

No. 1 Florence-Carlton 47, Townsend 0

No. 2 Eureka 32, Whitefish 6

No. 5 Red Lodge 51, No. 8 Malta 12

Three Forks 32, No. 6 Shepherd 6

No. 9 Columbus 59, Colstrip 0

No. 10 Joliet 18, Thompson Falls 13

Baker 12, Wolf Point 7

Big Timber 26, Roundup 8

Conrad 49, Anaconda 18

Huntley Project 38, Glasgow 6

Jefferson 36, Cut Bank 0

