Class B roundup: No. 3 Glasgow runs through No. 2 Malta in season-ending battle of heavyweights

Glasgow quarterback Khye Gamas found some running lanes, and by the end of Friday night the Scotties found themselves North B champions.

Led by Gamas, who scored four rushing touchdowns and threw for another score, the third-ranked Scotties upended No. 2 Malta 38-13 in Glasgow in a game that both programs had been eyeing since the start of the season. Both Glasgow and Malta entered the game with 8-0 records.

Top-ranked Manhattan finished an undefeated regular season (8-0) with a win over Whitehall.

Huntley Project rolled past Shepherd and Baker surprised Joliet, leaving the Red Devils, Spartans and J-Hawks all at 4-2 in East division play.

In the South, Columbus nipped Townsend 20-17 and took the conference's third seed while Townsend settles for the fourth.

And in the West, Anaconda whipped Deer Lodge while Missoula Loyola fell to Florence, which won its fourth straight. That means Florence finishes as the top seed, Eureka is two, Anaconda three and Loyola four.

Key Week 9 matchup: No. 3 Glasgow 38, No. 2 Malta 13

Gamas scored on touchdown runs of 36, 43, 41 and 77 yards. His touchdown pass covered 2 yards to Grady Nielsen, and Wyatt Sugg added a 16-yard touchdown run for the Scotties.

Gamas gained 231 yards on just 12 carries.

Malta, the defending Class B champion which saw a 21-game winning streak snapped, led 7-6 after the first quarter on dueling touchdowns by the teams' quarterbacks. Malta's Kazner Oxarart scored on a 3-yard run in response to Gamas' 36-yard run. That was Malta's final lead.

Other scores:

No. 1 Manhattan 62, Whitehall 13

No. 4 Three Forks 50, Jefferson 28

No. 5 Red Lodge 45, Colstrip 7

Anaconda 56, Deer Lodge 12

Baker 34, Joliet 28

Columbus 20, Townsend 17

Cut Bank 26, Shelby 12

Eureka 54, Thompson Falls 16

Fairfield 21, Conrad 0 (Thursday)

Huntley Project 42, Shepherd 0

Florence 42, Missoula Loyola 6

