Class B roundup: No. 3 Florence routs Missoula Loyola to win West

MISSOULA — The three-time reigning Class B state champion looks the part of title contender again.

Third-ranked Florence, which last fall became the first Class B program to win three consecutive state titles, claimed the Western B title Friday night in pulling away from Missoula Loyola 44-12 at Rollin field.

The Falcons scored on their first possession on a field goal from Cole Fowler. Loyola took the lead later in the first quarter when quarterback Andrew Richardson threw a well-placed pass to 6-foot-6 receiver Ethan Stack, who went up for the catch to score the game's first touchdown.

The Rams were up 6-3 going to the second quarter, but the lead was short-lived.

Florence put together a long drive, capping it with a 12-yard touchdown pass from Mason Arlington to Bridger Alexander. After another long Falcons drive later in the quarter, Jake Schneiter scored from 6 yards out to give Florence a 17-6 lead.

Loyola answered with a beautiful touchdown pass from Richardson to Vince Lincoln, but Florence took momentum back on the ensuing kickoff.

Schneiter fielded the kickoff, weaved through Loyola's coverage team, made one guy miss and out-ran the Rams for another Falcons touchdown right before half. Florence led 23-12 at the break.

Alexander added a touchdown on the first possession of the second half to push Florence's lead to 30-12, which was the score going to the fourth quarter.

Florence (8-1 overall, 5-0) has won eight consecutive games after a season-opening loss to Jefferson. The Falcons will be the West's No. 1 seed for the Class B state playoffs, which begin next week. The other No. 1 seeds are Malta (North), Manhattan (South) and Red Lodge (East).

Loyola (5-4, 4-1) will be the West's second seed. Eureka, which defeated Anaconda 41-6 on Friday, will be the West's third seed, and Thompson Falls, which defeated Whitehall 23-0 on Friday, will be the fourth seed.

Elsewhere in Class B …

No. 1 Malta 40, Fairfield 0

No. 2 Manhattan 31, Columbus 8

No. 4 Jefferson 31, Townsend 3

No. 5 Red Lodge 48, Shepherd 12

Eureka 41, Anaconda 6

Glasgow 42, Wolf Point 8

Huntley Project 22, Joliet 14

Thompson Falls 23, Whitehall 0

Three Forks 46, Big Timber 0

