Class B roundup: No. 2 Manhattan edges Glasgow in low-scoring battle

GLASGOW — Points were hard to come by Friday night in a battle of Class B unbeatens, but No. 2 Manhattan had just enough to get past Glasgow 8-6 for a key road victory.
The game was delayed by about 30 minutes due to weather, and scoring came at a premium when things finally got under way.
Glasgow struck first to take a first-quarter lead, as Khye Gamas found Wyatt Babb with a 36-yard touchdown pass at the 4:50 mark. But the point-after try was unsuccessful, which proved crucial in the final result.
Manhattan countered early in the second quarter with a touchdown of its own, as Michael Stewart found Brayden Zickman with a 35-yard scoring pass. The difference, though, is that the Tigers were good on a two-point conversion attempt and took an 8-6 lead into halftime.
The teams played to a stalemate in the second half, and Glasgow's upset bid fell short. Manhattan improved to 4-0 while the Scotties dropped to 3-1.
Elsewhere in Class B …
No. 1 Malta 20, Missoula Loyola 12
No. 3 Eureka 35, Fairfield 0
No. 4 Jefferson 41, Thompson Falls 6
No. 5 Florence 41, Conrad 7
Columbus 41, Big Timber 13
Huntley Project 24, Baker 20
Red Lodge 49, Joliet 8
Three Forks 53, Anaconda 12
Townsend 48, Whitehall 13
Wolf Point 6, Shepherd 0