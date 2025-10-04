Class B roundup: No. 2 Eureka uses 4th-quarter comeback to topple upset-minded Missoula Loyola

Second-ranked Eureka rallied from two double-digit deficits to edge Missoula Loyola and No. 4 Glasgow and No. 5 Three Forks pitched shutouts as the top five teams in the MTN Sports power rankings had an unbeaten night.

No. 1 Manhattan is on a bye this week. Malta, ranked No. 3, plays at home Saturday against the undefeated Killdeer Cowboys (6-0) from North Dakota.

Key Week 6 matchup: No. 2 Eureka 36, Missoula Loyola 30

Eureka quarterback Rogan Lytle scored two touchdowns in a span of 13 seconds in the fourth quarter to help the Lions (4-1) roar back and beat the Rams (2-4).

The Rams held leads of 21-6 and 30-20, before eventually giving way on Lytle's scoring runs of 5 and 13 yards, the final touchdown coming with 5:07 to play. The two scores were sandwiched around a Eureka fumble recovery on the kickoff following Lytle's earlier score, and one play later Lytle scored again and the Lions were up for good.

Lytle also threw a touchdown pass to Tyce Van Orden, and Josh Lambertsen scored on touchdown runs of of 20 and 16 yards.

Loyola quarterback Andrew Richardson threw two touchdown pass and also scored a rushing touchdown, that one coming with 10:21 to play to give the Rams their 30-20 lead.

Other Class B highlights:

Townsend 42, Jefferson 7

Townsend rolls past Jefferson in Elkhorn Rivalry

Other scores:

No. 4 Glasgow 64, Wolf Point 0

No. 5 Three Forks 43, Big Timber 0

Anaconda 38, Huntley Project 20

Colstrip 35, Roundup 0

Columbus 37, Whitehall 0

Fairfield 34, Shelby 0

Florence 61, Deer Lodge 6

Joliet 32, Shepherd 14

Red Lodge 34, Baker 0

