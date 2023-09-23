Class B roundup: No. 2 Eureka roars past No. 3 Missoula Loyola in Western B showdown

EUREKA — No. 2 Eureka notched a big Western B football win Friday night, taking down No. 3 Missoula Loyola 33-13 in a highly anticipated matchup between unbeaten teams.

The Rams got on the board first, taking a 6-0 lead on an 18-yard touchdown pass from Aiden Round to Talen Reynolds. The Lions roared back, though, scoring 20 unanswered points. AJ Truman scored on a 1-yard run, then hooked up with Braden Casazza for a 19-yard TD, and Jesse Day found the end zone on a 5-yard run to give Eureka a 20-6 halftime lead.

Loyola got back within a score midway through the third quarter when Jack Clevenger returned an interception 34 yards for a touchdown, but Eureka quickly responded. Josh Lambertsen broke free for a 43-yard touchdown run, and Day added another score in the fourth quarter to give the Lions the 33-13 win.

Eureka (5-0 overall, 1-0 Western B) faces Thompson Falls next week, while Loyola (4-1, 0-1) will try to get back on track against Whitehall.

Elsewhere in Class B ...

No. 1 Florence 49, Whitehall 0

No. 4 Red Lodge 42, No. 10 Huntley Project 21

No. 6 Manhattan 30, Townsend 0

No. 8 Three Forks 22, No. 7 Jefferson 7

No. 9 Shepherd 52, Colstrip 7

Conrad 13, Fairfield 6

Glasgow 26, Malta 7

Joliet 48, Roundup 6

Thompson Falls 46, Anaconda 0