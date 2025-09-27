Class B roundup: No. 2 Eureka returns to Class B schedule and the win column

After an unsuccessful foray into the Class A ranks last week, second-ranked Eureka got back in the win column Friday night with a victory over the streaking Anaconda Copperheads.
Other teams in the top 5 of the MTN Sports power rankings had a relatively easy go of it, as well. No. 1 Manhattan and No. 3 Malta won big, while No. 4 Glasgow used a strong second half to pull away from Fairfield.
Key Week 5 matchup: No. 2 Eureka 26, Anaconda 0
Rogan Lytle scored twice in the first half on short runs and then threw a touchdown pass in the second half as the Lions thwarted any hopes of an upset bid by Anaconda, which came into the game having won three in a row after a season-opening loss.
Eureka rebounded from last week's loss to Class A Whitefish, and recorded its second shutout in four games.
Other Class B highlights:
Red Lodge 49, Huntley Project 14
Missoula Loyola 42, Deer Lodge 6
Other scores:
No. 1 Manhattan 37, Columbus 0
No. 3 Malta 55, Cut Bank 6
No. 4 Glasgow 34, Fairfield 21
Conrad 28, Wolf Point 0
Florence 56, Thompson Falls 0
Jefferson 28, Baker 14
Joliet 42, Colstrip 0
Whitehall 12, Big Timber 6 (OT)