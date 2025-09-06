Class B roundup: No. 1 Manhattan holds off Florence, while other ranked teams cruise to victory

Class B's top-ranked teams felt little push back Friday night in Week 2, though top-ranked Manhattan had a bit off a tussle with Florence.
No. 3 Three Forks, No. 4 Malta and No. 5 Glasgow combined to outscore their opponents 183-44, while No. 2 Eureka had a bye week.
Key Week 2 matchup: Red Lodge 33, Columbus 13
Montana Grizzlies commit Kougar Kappel helped take down the Cougars with four rushing touchdowns, including a 60-yard jaunt to open the game's scoring.
Other scores:
No. 1 Manhattan 18, Florence 6
No. 3 Three Forks 51, Huntley Project 26
No. 4 Malta 40, Shepherd 6
No. 5 Glasgow 52, Baker 12
Anaconda 27, Fairfield 20
Cut Bank 42, Deer Lodge 6
Jefferson 33, Conrad 20
Joliet 20, Big Timber 14
Townsend def. Missoula Loyola (score n/a)
Whitehall 19, Thompson Falls 8