Class B roundup: No. 1 Manhattan holds off Florence, while other ranked teams cruise to victory

Class B's top-ranked teams felt little push back Friday night in Week 2, though top-ranked Manhattan had a bit off a tussle with Florence.

No. 3 Three Forks, No. 4 Malta and No. 5 Glasgow combined to outscore their opponents 183-44, while No. 2 Eureka had a bye week.

Key Week 2 matchup: Red Lodge 33, Columbus 13

Montana Grizzlies commit Kougar Kappel helped take down the Cougars with four rushing touchdowns, including a 60-yard jaunt to open the game's scoring.

Red Lodge sprints past Columbus

Other scores:

No. 1 Manhattan 18, Florence 6

No. 3 Three Forks 51, Huntley Project 26

No. 4 Malta 40, Shepherd 6

No. 5 Glasgow 52, Baker 12

Anaconda 27, Fairfield 20

Cut Bank 42, Deer Lodge 6

Jefferson 33, Conrad 20

Joliet 20, Big Timber 14

Townsend def. Missoula Loyola (score n/a)

Whitehall 19, Thompson Falls 8

