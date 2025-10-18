High School College More Sports Watch Now
Class B roundup: No. 1 Manhattan, Florence join Red Lodge as divisional champions

MTN Sports
Posted

At the close of Friday night's slate, three of the four division titles had been decided, leaving just one big showdown to go.

Top-ranked Manhattan (South) and unranked Florence (West) clinched their crowns Friday with victories, a day after No. 5 Red Lodge laid claim to the East with a win over Roundup.

That leaves the up-for-grabs North, which will be decided next weekend when No. 2 Malta and No. 5 Glasgow, both big winners this week, collide in a battle of unbeaten in Glasgow on Friday.

Key Week 8 matchup: No. 1 Manhattan 55, Jefferson 12

Tyson Pavlik threw four touchdown passes and ran for another in the first half to help propel the Tigers (7-0) to their most prolific offensive outing of the season.

Brayden Zikmund caught two of Pavlik's first-half scoring strikes. The first was a nice catch-and-run that covered 85 yards, while the second score was a perfectly lofted pass in stride to Zikmund that covered 45 yards.

Manhattan scores early and often to top rival Jefferson

Other Class B highlights:

No. 3 Glasgow 26, Conrad 0

Quarterback Khye Gamas had touchdown runs of 53 and 41 yards, Wyatt Sugg rambled 80 yards for another first-half score and the Scotties (8-0) went on to another big win by handling the Cowboys (5-3). Liam Chapman's 4-yard rush was the final touchdown for Glasgow, which recorded its second shutout in three games.

Glasgow shuts out Conrad, improves to 8-0

Florence 35, Anaconda 0

The Falcons (4-3) rolled up their fourth big win in a row after losing their first three games of the season. Florence has outscored its opponents 186-12 during its winning streak.

Florence flies past Anaconda 35-0, Falcons secure Western B's top playoff seed

Other scores:

No. 2 Malta 54, Shelby 0

No. 5 Red Lodge 56, Roundup 0 (Thursday)

Columbus 48, Big Timber 7

Eureka 42, Cut Bank 6

Fairfield 36, Wolf Point 0

Huntley Project 34, Baker 6

Missoula Loyola 41, Thompson Falls 14

Shepherd 50, Colstrip 18

Townsend 56, Whitehall 15

