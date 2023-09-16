Class B roundup: No. 1 Florence cruises past visiting Conrad

FLORENCE — Two-time reigning Class B state champion Florence had little trouble improving to 4-0, cruising past visiting Conrad 77-0 on Friday.

Isaac Bates returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown for the No. 1-ranked Falcons, only to see it called back by penalties. The flags didn't keep Florence off the board for long, though. Junior quarterback Mason Arlington found Drew Wagner for a 13-yard touchdown barely two minutes into the game, and the Falcons never looked back.

Arlington threw three touchdown passes in the first quarter, hitting Tyler Abbott for a 7-yard score and Wagner for a 20-yard touchdown. Ethan Alexander ran in a 21-yard touchdown, and Abbott returned an interception 40 yards for another TD as Florence built a 35-0 lead by the end of the first quarter.

Gabriel Hartsell-Miller got in on the action early in the second quarter, running in a touchdown from 6 yards out to make it 42-0 and start the running clock. Florence led 56-0 at halftime en route to the comfortable win.

Florence (4-0) plays at Whitehall next Friday, while Conrad (1-2) is back home to face Fairfield.

Elsewhere in Class B ...

No. 2 Eureka 51, Fairfield 0

Eureka stays perfect, rolls over Fairfield

No. 4 Red Lodge 40, No. 10 Joliet 0

No. 5 Columbus 70, Big Timber 12

No. 6 Manhattan 38, Glasgow 14

No. 7 Jefferson 42, Thompson Falls 6

No. 8 Three Forks 48, Anaconda 7

Shepherd 36, Wolf Point 6

Townsend 36, Whitehall 14