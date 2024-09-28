Class B roundup: Missoula Loyola boots late field goal to upend No. 3 Eureka

MISSOULA — Third-ranked Eureka went for the win Friday night at Missoula Loyola, but the Lions' pass attempt on a fake field goal fell incomplete in the waning seconds, and the Rams earned a 17-14 Western B football win.

Loyola, which entered the game coming off a hard-fought loss against top-ranked Malta last week, got the scoring started Friday with a 6-yard touchdown catch by Vince Lincoln, part of a huge night for the senior.

Lincoln added an interception on defense and a 34-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter.

Haiden Johnson had a similarly big performance for Eureka. He scored on a 5-yard run in the second quarter to tie the game at 7-7. And with Loyola leading 14-7 early in the fourth, Johnson snagged an interception and returned it the other way for a touchdown to tie the game.

The defenses took over from there, as neither offense could gain much traction until the final few minutes of the game. The Rams drove into field goal range with less than two minutes remaining, ultimately kicking through a field goal with just over a minute to play.

Eureka answered by getting itself into field goal range. But instead of kicking for the tie, the Lions opted for a fake field goal. The pass fell incomplete, giving Loyola a crucial win and handing Eureka its first loss of the season.

The Rams (2-3) are at Whitehall next week, while Eureka (4-1) is at Thompson Falls.

Elsewhere in Class B …

No. 1 Malta 48, Glasgow 26

No. 2 Manhattan 34, Townsend 7

No. 4 Jefferson 35, Three Forks 12

No. 5 Florence 55, Whitehall 6

Conrad 13, Fairfield 12

Cut Bank 26, Wolf Point 0

Joliet 69, Roundup 7

Red Lodge 39, Huntley Project 19

Shepherd 36, Colstrip 21

Thompson Falls 28, Anaconda 0