Class B roundup: Malta stands on its defense as close games mark season-opening weekend

Defending Class B champion Malta extended its program winning streak to 13 games with the help of a stout defensive effort by beating Huntley Project on Friday.

In fact, the Mustangs' defense was its only offense in a 9-8 win over Huntley Project. Malta will put its winning streak on the line next Friday at Shepherd.

Manhattan was the only other Class B semifinalist from a year ago to pick up a win on opening weekend. Elsewhere, two more games were decided by one score and another was just a nine-point difference.

Key Week 1 matchup: Malta 9, Huntley Project 8

Dawson Hammond returned an interception about 75 yards on the final play of the first half to spur the defending champion Mustangs to the victory.

With Huntley Project at its own 45 and still trying for a last-second score, Hammond leapt in front of the Red Devils receiver on the long pass, continued toward the right sideline and picked up several blockers on his way to the end zone.

The game was scoreless until then, with both team's defenses stealing the spotlight.

Other Class B highlights ...

Jefferson 27, Missoula Loyola 21

Jefferson prevails over Loyola in home opener

Other scores:

Columbus 42, Baker 8

Glasgow 33, Red Lodge 12

Manhattan 15, Anaconda 6

Three Forks 25, Florence 13

Eureka 32, Fairfield 0

Whitehall 38, Deer Lodge 6

Conrad 26, Shepherd 6

Cut Bank 14, Thompson Falls 12

Joliet 56, Shelby 6

Colstrip at Townsend (n)

