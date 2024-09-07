Watch Now
Class B roundup: Malta goes on road, knocks off No. 4 Red Lodge

RED LODGE — Stockton Oxarart accounted for a pair of touchdowns Friday, helping Malta knock off No. 4-ranked Red Lodge on the road, 21-18.

Oxarart threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Blaine Downing early in the first quarter as the Mustangs took a 7-0 lead. His second TD, though, was the difference-maker.

With 6:28 left in the third quarter, Oxarart scored on a 2-yard run to put Malta ahead 21-12. That proved to be all the Mustangs would need, as 34-yard scoring pass from Pierce Caton to Kougar Kappel with 6:20 remaining in the game could only pull Red Lodge within three points.

Dawson Hammond had a 6-yard touchdown run for Malta in the second quarter to add to the Mustangs’ scoring production.

Kappel finished with a pair of TDs for Red Lodge. His other score was an 11-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter that gave the Rams a 12-7 lead.

Chase Cook had a 1-yard TD run for the Rams in the second quarter also, which capped a drive that lasted nearly nine minutes. But Red Lodge failed to convert two point-after kicks and also failed on a two-point conversion play.

Elsewhere in Class B …

No. 1 Jefferson 39, Cut Bank 21

No. 3 Eureka 39, Whitefish 32

No. 5 Florence 31, Townsend 14

Baker 28, Wolf Point 14

Big Timber 39, Roundup 15

Columbus 22, Colstrip 0

Conrad 34, Anaconda 20

Fairfield 37, Whitehall 14

Glasgow 43, Huntley Project 12

Joliet 23, Thompson Falls 14

Results from around the state