Class B roundup: Malta capitalizes on turnovers, shuts out Red Lodge

RED LODGE — In a game marred by early turnovers, Malta came away with a 20-0 road victory over Red Lodge.

The teams combined for four giveaways in the first 6½ minutes, as Malta fumbled the ball away twice and Red Lodge coughed up the ball and thew an interception. The first quarter ended in a scoreless tie.

Malta ended the deadlock early in the second quarter on a 1-yard touchdown run by Stockton Oxarart. After a two-point conversion, the Mustangs led 8-0.

The teams played to a stalemate for the rest of the first half, but Malta was able to extend its advantage to 14-0 at the 7:44 mark of the third quarter on a 30-yard touchdown run by Spencer Gibbs. With 2:23 remaining in the game, Malta scored on a 5-yard run to make the score 20-0.

The Mustangs intercepted Red Lodge quarterback Thomas Buchanan twice and picked off a halfback pass in the fourth quarter, which led to their final touchdown.

With the win, Malta improved to 2-1.

Other Class B scores:

Bigfork 55, Conrad 6

Cascade 52, Deer Lodge 14

Eureka 34, Fairfield 16

Glasgow 18, Baker 6

Manhattan 36, Columbus 14 (Highlights below)

Shepherd 20, Thompson Falls 0

Townsend 35, Three Forks 6

Wolf Point 48, Roundup 6

