Class B roundup: Late touchdown pushes No. 1 Manhattan to win over No. 3 Three Forks

Manhattan held on to its No. 1 spot in the MTN Sports Class B power rankings. But just barely.
The Tigers had a 13-point lead evaporate but got a late touchdown to push back No. 3 Three Forks in a tough tussle among two of the classification's best.
In Whitefish, a defensive touchdown turned around a defensive standstill as the Class A Bulldogs edged No. 2 Eureka, while No. 4 Malta and No. 5 Glasgow eased into the win column again.
Key Week 4 matchup: No. 1 Manhattan 28, No. 3 Three Forks 20
Three Forks rallied from a two-touchdown deficit to tie the score, but Sam Stewart caught a touchdown pass from Tyson Pavlik with just under four minutes to play to send the Tigers (4-0) home winners.
Manhattan scored on the second play of the game on Brayden Zikmund's interception return for a score, though the Wolves (3-1) answered with a Kanon Reichman run for a 7-6 lead. The Tigers scored the next two touchdowns on a Pavlik-to-Matthew Fenno scoring pass and a 10-yard Marshall Friese run.
Again, Three Forks responded. Marcus Pestel (22 yards) and Reichman again pushed the Wolves into a 20-20, but the Tigers got the last score and the victory.
Other Class B highlights:
Whitefish 14, No. 2 Eureka 7
Vlad Shestak's 35-yard pick-6 with 7:45 to go broke a 7-7 tie and the Class A Bulldogs forced four turnovers to beat Eureka for the first time in three tries. Jordan Harmon's end-zone interception with 38 seconds remaining sealed the win for the Bulldogs (2-2). Shestak has three interception returns for touchdowns in the last two games.
Townsend 28, Big Timber 0
Fairfield 40, Cut Bank 14
Other scores:
No. 4 Malta 46, Wolf Point 14
No. 5 Glasgow 56, Shelby 8
Anaconda 63, Thompson Falls 14
Baker 36, Shepherd 0
Conrad 49, Deer Lodge 0
Huntley Project 52, Colstrip 7
Joliet 47, Roundup 12
Jefferson 42, Whitehall 0
No. 5 Class A Frenchtown 23, Florence 8
Missoula Loyola 43, Ronan (Class A) 0